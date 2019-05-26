|
Linda Lee Lewis
Salisbury - Linda Lee Lewis, 75, of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Wadsworth, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Catherine Mankamyer.
Linda met the love of her life, her husband, Avery Jackson Lewis in beauty school, they were married March 14, 1965 and opened their salon, House of Beauty together. She worked as a Cosmetologist for 52 years until she retired in December of 2014 when she was currently working at Personal Look. She was a member of the Easton Church of the Brethren and was a member and music leader for 17 years at the Laurel Baptist Church. She had a passion for the Lord, music, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Anthony Lewis (Michel) and Leif Eric Lewis; four grandchildren, Alyssa Lee Lewis, Kiersten Elizabeth Sills, Kane Eric Lewis, Stephen Sooy; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Dale Mankamyer (Carol); sister, Jean Stutsman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Jackson Lewis on December 7, 1997; two sisters, Deanna Good and Barbara Medford.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held Tuesday, May 28th from 11am-12pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may share stories and memories about her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Linda to the Easton Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019