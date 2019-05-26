Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lee Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Lee Lewis Obituary
Linda Lee Lewis

Salisbury - Linda Lee Lewis, 75, of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Wadsworth, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Catherine Mankamyer.

Linda met the love of her life, her husband, Avery Jackson Lewis in beauty school, they were married March 14, 1965 and opened their salon, House of Beauty together. She worked as a Cosmetologist for 52 years until she retired in December of 2014 when she was currently working at Personal Look. She was a member of the Easton Church of the Brethren and was a member and music leader for 17 years at the Laurel Baptist Church. She had a passion for the Lord, music, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Anthony Lewis (Michel) and Leif Eric Lewis; four grandchildren, Alyssa Lee Lewis, Kiersten Elizabeth Sills, Kane Eric Lewis, Stephen Sooy; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Dale Mankamyer (Carol); sister, Jean Stutsman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Jackson Lewis on December 7, 1997; two sisters, Deanna Good and Barbara Medford.

A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held Tuesday, May 28th from 11am-12pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may share stories and memories about her.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Linda to the Easton Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now