Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Linda S. Jones


1945 - 2019
Linda S. Jones Obituary
Linda S. Jones

Casselberry, FL - Linda S. Jones, 74, of Casselberry, Florida, passed on November 14, 2019 at home in the company of family. She was born on January 31, 1945 in Salisbury, MD to her late parents, Grover Harrison Ruark and Emma Elizabeth Ruark. She is the wife of Julius L. Jones and the mother of Justin L. Jones.

Linda worked 44 years as an office manager for Bill Cannon Money Management Corporation. While still with the corporation she and her husband and son relocated to Florida in 1984. Over the years her true love was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her son and working on various crafts.

In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her grandchildren, Cassidy Johnston, Ronnie Johnston, and Bella Jones; siblings, Barbara (John) Culver, Dorothy (Franklin) Adams, and Betty (Ronnie) Parsons; numerous nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 24 at 1:30PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests prior to the funeral from 1:00PM-1:30PM. Interment will immediately follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
