Lindsay Marie Parker


1985 - 2019
Lindsay Marie Parker Obituary
Lindsay Marie Parker

Salisbury - Lindsay Marie Parker was born January 21, 1985 at PRMC in Salisbury. She left us on August 17, 2019 while in her sleep.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Deborah Lynn Parker in 2002; her grandfather, Harry E. White in 2013.

Lindsay is survived by her daughter, Shelby Lynn Heater, who was the light in her life; her father, Geoffrey Parker; grandmother, Barbara White; uncle, Glen Parker; brother, Matthew Parker; sister-in-law, Sharon Whitney; 2 nephews, Matthew Jordon Peacher and Chance Ezekiel Parker; her extended family, Cindy Pilchard and Jonathan Pilchard; as well as the family pets she referred to as her kids.

Lindsay graduated from Wicomico High School in 2003. From the late 1990's to 2003 she volunteered with Lower Shore Special Olympics, training and coaching athletes for downhill skiing competition. Her favorite things to do were spending time with her daughter, nephews, pampering the family pets, snowboarding and riding roller coasters.

She loved children and animals, they could sense her love and kindness and they were drawn to her. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

A casual memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lindsay's name to the Wicomico County Humane Society or adopt a pet on her behalf.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019
