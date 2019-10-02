|
|
Linwood Williams
Atlantic - Linwood Williams, 82, of Atlantic, departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox, Virginia.
Born in Accomack County, Linwood was the son of the late Morris Williams and Burnice Miller. He was married to the late Corrine Milbourne Williams until her demise on October 13, 2009. Linwood was affectionately known as "Cheese" by his family and friends. He was employed with C. Lee Davis for over fifty years of service.
Funeral services were held at St. John's U. M. Church, Atlantic, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Cheese leaves to cherish his fond memories: one daughter, Luetta Tyler; two sons, Linwood Parker and Gregory Parker; two step children, Brenda Mosley and Barbara Northan; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; adopted sisters, Janie Miller and Gloria Phillips; one sister-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019