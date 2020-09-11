Lisa Inez Williams



Lisa Inez Williams, daughter of Roland Bivens and the late Wanda Bivens, was born on October 7, 1961 in Salisbury, Maryland. God called her to eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020



She attended the public schools in Wicomico County and graduated from Bennett High School in 1979. She was also a graduate of Coppin State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.



She attended Empowerment Temple in Baltimore. Prior to her demise, she worked at Giant Food Market, and retired in July 2019, with over 32 years of service.



Lisa will be remembered for her generosity and ability to get along with others. She loved watching sports and spending time with her husband, children, grandson, family and friends. Lisa also loved a good cookout and eating her favorite foods which included, crabs, steak, chicken and dumplings and collard greens.



To know Lisa was to love her. Lisa was loved by everyone with whom she came in contact with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Her kindness and caring demeanor flowed from within and will be sorrowfully missed. Her willingness to serve and sacrifice for others were her greatest attributes.



Lisa tried to keep a connection with everyone through phone calls, birthday and Christmas cards.



She leaves to fond memories: Father Roland Bivens and Stepmother Muriel Ashe Bivens Salisbury Her husband John WIlliams Sr., two children, Wanda Wheeler, John WIlliams Jr. Two Step children, Tawanda Williams and Chenelle Poteat. Son-in-Law, Ronald Wheeler one grandson, a host of bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren, three sisters, Felecia Harley (Randallstown), Minyon Finney (Owings Mills) Tyrone Finney, Rhoda Waddell (Randallstown); Two Brothers, Lamont Dennis (Baltimore) Shavette Dennis, David Bivens (California) Gloria Bivens, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many special friends Deneen Dewitt-Holt, Ruth Young and many more.









