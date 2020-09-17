1/1
Lisa Marie Harbaugh
Lisa Marie Harbaugh

Salisbury - Lisa Marie Harbaugh, 66, of Salisbury, MD, passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on October 21, 1953 in Boonsboro, MD, she was the daughter of Alfred C. Huffer Jr. and the late Juanita M. Huffer. She was married to Rev. Gregory P. Harbaugh for 48 years.

She graduated from Boonsboro High School with the Class of 1971 and later Shepherd University Magna Cum Laude in 1976 with a degree in Sociology. In her early years, she served as an administrator and supervisor with Pennsylvania DPW and Utah Blue Cross Blue Shield. Later in her career, Lisa served in marketing and communication at Penn State University for 15 years. Beyond her career, Lisa will be remembered for her effervescence and laughter. She enjoyed the outdoors and especially biking, hiking, and kayaking. Lisa had a deep love for her family and others.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Rev. Gregory P. Harbaugh; son, Zachary P. Harbaugh; grandson, Logan J. Harbaugh; father, Alfred C. Huffer Jr.; and brother, Andreas N. Huffer. She is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita M. Huffer.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, September 18 at 1:00PM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St Peters St, Salisbury, MD 21801. Interment will take place immediately following at Parsons Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Rev. David Michaud. Services will also be livestreamed at www.stpeterschurch.net/worship-on-line/ or www.facebook.com/StPetersSby

A Memorial Service will also be held at a later time at Zion Lutheran Church in Hollidaysburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury or the Sierra Club, www.SierraClub.org.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Requiem Mass
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
