Girdletree - Lloyd E. Parks went to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Mount Holly, NJ, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Betty Powell Parks. He is survived by his wife, Linda Parks, and children Brenda Morris and her husband Roger of Marlton, NJ, Jason Parks of Woodbridge, VA, Jennifer Faria of Staunton, VA, Jeremy Parks and his wife Steffanie of Fishersville, VA, Wade Parks and his wife Jara of Laurel, DE, and step daughter Kristin McCleave and her husband James of Cleveland, OH. There are thirteen grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother Kenneth Parks of Montgomery AL. Preceding him in death was a daughter Jessica.
Mr. Parks had worked for Acme Markets before traveling to Thailand to do missionary work with Pastor Kiatisak. Upon returning years later, he found work in the poultry industry specializing in computerizing chicken houses. He traveled extensively over the United States but settled on the Eastern Shore, so he moved his family to Girdletree. He became a fundraiser and Chairman of the Board for the Snow Hill Senior Center where his wife was employed, helping to raise money for activities by planning and arranging events such as car shows. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to car shows.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, from 2:00- 6:00 PM at the Spence Family Center, 4814 Pawpaw Creek Rd., Snow Hill, MD. A donation in his memory may be made to: Pastor Kiatisiak Siripanadom, Memo Church Ministry, 24/6 Punnawiti 12 Sukhumvit 101 Rd. Bangkok Phrakanong, Bangkok, 10260 Thailand, or the Snow Hill Senior Center, 4767 Snow Hill Rd., 21863.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019