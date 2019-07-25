Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Vickers


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois A. Vickers Obituary
Lois A. Vickers

Salisbury - Lois A. Vickers, 90, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born May 8, 1929 in Willards she was the daughter of the late Willis Levi and Amelia Mitchell Dennis.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her son, Philip Vickers and his wife Jeannette; daughter, Kimberly Williams and her husband Herb; three grandchildren, Lauren Vickers, and Amber and Brandy Williams; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis Vickers; and six brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11am at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now