Lois A. Vickers
Salisbury - Lois A. Vickers, 90, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born May 8, 1929 in Willards she was the daughter of the late Willis Levi and Amelia Mitchell Dennis.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family.
She is survived by her son, Philip Vickers and his wife Jeannette; daughter, Kimberly Williams and her husband Herb; three grandchildren, Lauren Vickers, and Amber and Brandy Williams; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis Vickers; and six brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11am at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019