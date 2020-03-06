|
|
Lois K. Sens
Princess Anne/Ocean City - Lois Frances Keeler Sens died on Sunday, March 1st 2020 at Manokin Manor in Princess Anne. Lois was born in Lisbon, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ella Linderman Keeler. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Warren Sens, Sr. (2013), daughter Pamela M. Sens, and sister Judy Sens. Surviving, are her five children, Charles Warren Sens Jr. of Moab, Utah, Eloise Kay Sens of Alexandria, Va. Mark Allen Sens of West Ocean City Md, Paul Nathan Sens and his wife Annett of Berlin, MD and Roy Daniel Sens and his wife Melanie of Berlin, MD. There are eleven grandchildren, Brooks Baker, Shannon Vaughn, Tara Vaughn, Nathan Sens, Crystal Sens, Alex Sens, Lauren Sens, Taylor Sens, Hope Sens, Faith Sens and Kylie Sens together with three great grandchildren, Lily Baker, Bobby Baker and Esme Ryan. Additionally surviving, are two sisters, Sandy Strathe of Minneapolis, MN and Kay Foss and her husband Leroy of Lisbon, ND together with several nieces and nephews.
Lois Sens had aspirations of becoming a career woman and received her Bachelor Degree at the University of North Dakota in Fargo and after moving to Washington DC as the Second World War escalated to help in the War effort as an Executive Secretarial Assistant. While in Washington DC, Lois was employed by the U.S Federal Government and worked in her capacity of secretarial management, assisting various high ranking Governmental Department Officials including the Executive offices of J. Edgar Hoover at the FBI. Lois as becoming established in her business career met in Washington DC her husband to be Charles Warren Sens, Sr, a Decorated War Hero returning to his home after four and a half years in the U.S. Army 82nd Air Born Division participating in major front line European battles. Lois and her husband were married and started a family making the transition from career women to motherhood, ultimately moving in 1952 and settled in the Ocean City area with their first three children and having their additional three children while living in the Ocean City community. Aside from being a full time mother to her six children and wife, Lois found great joy in gardening and spent much time assisting other families in the local community being very well liked and respected. Lois as a spiritual person, had a deep abiding faith in God and was a natural healer.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband Charles. A donation in her memory may be made to: , 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium MD 21093. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020