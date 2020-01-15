|
Lois Mildred Bishop
SNOW HILL - Lois Mildred Bishop, peacefully departed this earthly life, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her Snow Hill home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 15, 1927, in Box Iron, Maryland. She is the daughter of the late William Edward Bishop and Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) Bishop.
She graduated from the former Worcester High School on Ross Street in Snow Hill, Maryland.
She was employed at the former P & L Poultry Plant in Stockton, Maryland, later known as Golden Pride. She also worked for Buddy Boy Poultry Plant in Snow Hill, Maryland. She worked at least thirty-years as a custodian for Bates United Methodist Church in Snow Hill, Maryland. Lois later worked as a custodian for the Worcester County Board of Education at the Snow Hill Middle School, retiring in 1992, after thirteen years of services. She became a foster grandparent with Snow Hill Head Start at Cedar Chapel School. She was also a child care helper at Snow Hill Social Services.
Lois was a lifetime member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Box Iron, Maryland. She served as a member of the Senior & Gospel Choir, United Methodist Women, and Trustee of the church. She was President of the Usher Board for many years, later, becoming an honorary member. She loved her church family and was a diligent and faithful member.
She leaves to cherish fond memories with a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She leaves a special nephew: Lonny (Betty) Bishop and family of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Besides her parents, four brothers: Randolph, Chester, James, and Clarence, Sr., and six sisters: Edna, Audrey, Wilsie, Gertrude, Eleanor, and Iva, and her beloved pet: Ramsey, all preceded her in death
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 15, 2020