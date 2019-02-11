Lois Morris



Salisbury - Lois Truitt Morris, 82, passed away on February 8th after a courageous battle with leukemia. She was born in Salisbury, the youngest of five daughters of Asbury and Bernice Truitt. After graduation from Wicomico High School she became one of the founding employees at the Sam Seidel Insurance Insurance Agency rising to the position of Vice President of the Peninsula Insurance Agency over her 42 year career. She was married to Richard Morris for 35 years until his death in 1994. Lois was a loving and devoted mother to her son Richard Morris, Jr. but becoming "Mom Mom" to Bradley, David and Madelyn and "Gigi" to her great grandsons Owen and Sawyer was truly her greatest role.



After retirement "Teenie", as she was known to her closest friends and family, became an avid reader and particularly enjoyed international espionage thrillers. One of her greatest enjoyments was playing weekly card games with "the girls". She possessed the kindest heart and was loved by all who knew her.



In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernice, Annabelle, Audrey and Mary. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Pam Morris, her grandsons, their wives, and children Bradley and Hannah Morris and great grandson Sawyer of Greenville, SC, David and Layla Morris and grandson Owen of Brussels, Belgium and her granddaughter Madelyn Morris of Baltimore, Maryland and nieces and nephews Patricia, Gary and Bryan Harrison, Karen Ann Blevins, Jeannie Williams, Frank Witte and Denise Figgs.



We are grateful for the many wonderful medical professionals who cared for her during her illness, particularly Dr. Justinian Ngaiza and his staff, the staff of Atria Senior Living and Coastal Hospice.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home, PA in Salisbury.



Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com . Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary