Lois S. Mills
Salisbury - Lois Marie Smith Mills, 88, of Salisbury, passed away October 5, 2019. Born on March 8, 1931 in Siloam, MD, she was the daughter of Edward and Blanche Smith.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Allen Mills; siblings Gorman Smith, Edwin Smith, Franklin Smith, George Smith, Alton Smith, Ralph Smith, Liz Dennis and Ruth Dennis; nieces and nephews Donnie Dennis, Marvin Dennis, Edwin Dennis, Joyce Dennis, Blanche Lewis, and Eddie Smith.
Survived by nieces and nephew Carol Phippin, Betty Lemon, and William Frank Smith; special friends Sally Allen and Betty Burbage.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am, Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Burial will follow the service at Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019