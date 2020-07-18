1/1
Lois Taylor Smith
Lois Taylor Smith

Lois Taylor Smith, 87, of Salisbury went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born February 5, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Taylor.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who encouraged others and was a witness for Jesus.

She is survived by two sons, David Smith and his wife Deborah, Timothy Smith, Sr. and two grandsons, Shawn Smith and Timothy Smith, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband John Smith in 2001 and son, Mark Smith in 2003.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27 at 11am at Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 407 Gordy Rd, Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Entombment in Parsons Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Power Production ministries, 200 West Fairfield Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
