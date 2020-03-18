|
Lois Ward
Sharptown - Lois E. Ward, 98 of Sharptown, passed away March 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 2, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Caroline Freed.
Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald Ward; parents; sister Eunice Farr; son-in-law Sidney Hopkins Sr.
Lois is survived by her four children, Paul Ward, Mark Ward, Timothy Ward and his wife Katy, Becky Hopkins; grandchildren, Joshua Hopkins and his wife Ambur, Brendan Ward, Connor Ward; great-granddaughter Rayna Hopkins; 4 step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Schuck and her husband John, Ruth Lamond; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Lois was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church and was active in teaching Sunday school for 60 years, sat on the church council, altar guild, and served as president of the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.Lois was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The family would like to graciously thank the devoted caregivers for their love and care they provided to their mother. She will be deeply missed by FulvieBerleus, Guerline Joseph, Pamela Parker and Eva Thomas.
A private graveside service will take place for the family. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Contributions in Lois's memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1416 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020