Lola Marie Layfield Bozman
Salisbury - Lola Marie Layfield Bozman, 87, of Salisbury, passed away May 12, 2020. Mrs. Bozman was born on May 3, 1933 to the late Asher and Lola (Payne) Layfield.
She worked for many years at the Manhattan Shirt Factory before joining the staff at The Holly Center.
Lola is survived by nephews William Scott Layfield of Talledega, AL, Billy Layfield of Snow Hill, MD, nieces Dawn Layfield Evans of Raleigh, NC, Sharon Jones of Seaford, DE, Donna Bowden of Delmar, MD, Patty Cook of Salisbury, MD, Crystal Clayland of Ocean City, MD, Kathy Layfield of Bethel, DE, former niece-in-law Bonnie Layfield, several great nieces and nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her brothers Paul, Elwood, Handy and Sam and Bill Layfield, sister Emma Phillips, and nephew Samuel Layfield.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com