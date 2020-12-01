1/1
Lola Marie Layfield Bozman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lola Marie Layfield Bozman

Salisbury - Lola Marie Layfield Bozman, 87, of Salisbury, passed away May 12, 2020. Mrs. Bozman was born on May 3, 1933 to the late Asher and Lola (Payne) Layfield.

She worked for many years at the Manhattan Shirt Factory before joining the staff at The Holly Center.

Lola is survived by nephews William Scott Layfield of Talledega, AL, Billy Layfield of Snow Hill, MD, nieces Dawn Layfield Evans of Raleigh, NC, Sharon Jones of Seaford, DE, Donna Bowden of Delmar, MD, Patty Cook of Salisbury, MD, Crystal Clayland of Ocean City, MD, Kathy Layfield of Bethel, DE, former niece-in-law Bonnie Layfield, several great nieces and nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her brothers Paul, Elwood, Handy and Sam and Bill Layfield, sister Emma Phillips, and nephew Samuel Layfield.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved