Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Hoppes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola May Hoppes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola May Hoppes Obituary
Lola May Hoppes

Salisbury - Lola May Hoppes, 87, of Salisbury passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born May 11, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Lola Foxwell.

Mrs. Hoppes enjoyed going to play BINGO at the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department. She was a lifelong avid Orioles fan. She was a loving wife, mother, and mom mom who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Edwin J. Hoppes and his wife Teresa and Richard A. Hoppes and his wife Beth; four grandchildren, Cody Hoppes (Sarah), Kyle Hoppes (Brianna), and Kameron Hoppes, and Nicole Tingle (Dean); three great-grandchildren, Julian Adkins and Caleb and Alaina Bowling; a special niece, Anita Cole; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Edwin Hoppes in 2016; a daughter; and six brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Hoppes to the Pittsville VFD BINGO Fund, 7442 Gumboro Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -