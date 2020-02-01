|
|
Lola May Hoppes
Salisbury - Lola May Hoppes, 87, of Salisbury passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born May 11, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Lola Foxwell.
Mrs. Hoppes enjoyed going to play BINGO at the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department. She was a lifelong avid Orioles fan. She was a loving wife, mother, and mom mom who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Edwin J. Hoppes and his wife Teresa and Richard A. Hoppes and his wife Beth; four grandchildren, Cody Hoppes (Sarah), Kyle Hoppes (Brianna), and Kameron Hoppes, and Nicole Tingle (Dean); three great-grandchildren, Julian Adkins and Caleb and Alaina Bowling; a special niece, Anita Cole; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Edwin Hoppes in 2016; a daughter; and six brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Hoppes to the Pittsville VFD BINGO Fund, 7442 Gumboro Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020