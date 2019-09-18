|
Lonnie Jones
Eastville - Lonnie D. Jones, Sr., 74, of Eastville, departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the VCU Health System Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
Born in Weirwood, Virginia, Lonnie was the son of the late George Jones, Sr. and Martha Bailey. He was married to Earnestine Elder Jones and they celebrated fifty three years of happiness. Lonnie dedicated forty-five years to driving a truck and the majority of that time he was an owner and operator of his own company.
Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church, Capeville, with Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Interment was in the Cape Charles Community Cemetery, Cape Charles.
Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Earnestine; five children, Mattie A. Jones; Lillian O. Williams, Liza M. Smith, Lonnie D. Jones, Jr., and Kenji Elder; eleven children; six great-grandchildren; five siblings, Edward, Gracie, Martha, Franklin, and Jaspery; four brothers-in-law; Thomas, Jr., Earl, Fred, and David; six sisters-in-law, Lillian Viola, Barbara Ann, Daisy, Elaine, Rita, and Odell; and a massive number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019