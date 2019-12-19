|
Loraine Byrd Dorman
Pocomoke City - Loraine Byrd Dorman passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1935 in Salisbury, MD. to Louis Morris and Arnetta White Byrd.
After graduating from Wicomico High School in 1955, she spent the majority of her life in Pocomoke City as a single, proud mother of three children: Gary (Chris) Dorman of Salisbury, Lori (Richard) Daugherty of Mount Pleasant, SC and Jeff (Tracy) Dorman of Millersville, MD. In 1967 she was elected as the Lions Club Pocomoke City Good Neighbor of the Year for her work in the community. Loraine was the office manager at WDMV AM 540 radio in Pocomoke City from 1968 until 1993 where she received each visitor and employee with a smile and mastered all aspects for successful small business administration. From 1995 until retirement in 2008, Loraine was an employee with the Worcester County Building Permits office where she collected water samples at various county locations, but just as importantly helped to engineer all friendly holiday office parties with her Snow Hill buddies. As a 50-year member of Salem United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City she volunteered many hours prior to her health decline to support Sunday School instruction and various charitable and fund-raising events including Ladies Circle Group and Chicken Salad Luncheons.
To her, getting older was no reason to slow down. She enjoyed everything about life, including Whitehaven Ferry rides to visit family ties in Nanticoke, MD. with her friend Bonnie, get-togethers with Wicomico High School classmates and supporting the Baltimore Orioles regardless of their performance.
Loraine loved her family which included her three children, 8 grand-children: Paige and Kyle Daugherty, Kevin, Erik, Brady, Scott, Alexander and Zack Dorman, and 4 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her life-long friend and confidant cousin Mary Ann Clinton and son Mark of Lincoln, NE., as well as cousins Cindy Sorrell of Suffolk, VA. and Nancy Taylor of Salisbury.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Cardiac-Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center at PRMC or the Worcester County Humane Society. A celebration of Loraine's life is scheduled on Saturday December 21 beginning 1pm at Bounds Funeral Home at 705 East Main St., Salisbury, MD 21804. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery on North Division St. in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019