Loren E. Evans Sr.
Ocean View - Loren E. Evans, Sr., age 85, of Ocean View died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in his daughter's home. His was born in Ocean View and was the son of the late Louis L. and Gloria J. (Thornburg) Evans.
Loren retired after 40 years from his own home improvement business and was a partner in CFL Enterprises. He enjoyed his years working with the Merchant Marines as a Boiler maker, which took him all over the world.
He was a lifetime member and past Exalted Ruler, holding many seats in the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173.
He loved antiques and the hunt at the local auction sales for his business, Auction Acres and had a passion for his annual yard sales.
Loren was known for supporting and taking care of his family.
He is survived by his children, Lora Hudson and husband Mark of Selbyville and Loren Evans Jr. and his fiancée Nikki of Frankford; a granddaughter, Kinsley Evans; his brothers and sisters, Bert Evans of Winston-Salem, NC, Laura Tretheway of Rehoboth Beach, Mariam Corbett of Bethany Beach and Butch Evans of Millville.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173, P.O. Box 983, Selbyville, DE 19975.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com