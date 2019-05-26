|
Loren Rex Rolls, Lt. Commander Retired
Princess Anne - Loren Rex Rolls Lt. Commander Retired, 57, of Princess Anne, MD passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born on April 20, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington to Laurie Henry Rolls of Williamsport, MD and Jane Rebecca Grove of Hagerstown, MD.
He was a graduate of Salisbury University with a Master's in Business Administration.
He was a Lt. Commander with the U.S. Navy retiring in 2007.
Loren enjoyed racing his dragster with his sons and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents he is survived by his wife of 31 years Connie F. Rolls; son Loren "Nick" Rolls at home; son Jordan B. Rolls at home; sister Marie Elisabeth Rolls-Miller of Clear Spring, MD; sister Rebecca Ann Lorey of West Carrollton, OH; brother Christopher Lee Rolls of Jamestown, OH; stepmother Audrey R. Rolls of Williamsport, MD.
He was predeceased by his stepfather John F. Grove.
The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 (noon).
Graveside services will be held at Manor Cemetery Boonsboro, MD on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Michael Lorey officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and Joint Veterans Council of Washington Council and Marine Corps League of Hagerstown, MD.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019