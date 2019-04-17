|
Loretta Cannon
Horntown - Loretta C. Cannon, 67, of Horntown, was called home on Friday, October 10, 1951 at her residence.
Born in Westover, Maryland, Loretta was the daughter of the late Rev. Charles W. and Ellie Miller Cannon. She earned both a Bachelor's as well as a Master's degree in Education. Loretta taught at North Accomack Elementary School, now Kegotank Elementary School, for many years. During her tenure, she taught Pre-K as well as fourth and fifth grades. Loretta also loved to play the piano and sing.
Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church, Mappsville, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Interment was in Dea's Chapel cemetery, Horntown.
Loretta will be missed by a host of cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
