Loretta M. Hitchens
Millsboro - Loretta M. Hitchens, age 82, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Snow Hill, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Frankford, DE on May 18, 1936 daughter of the late Monroe and Lottie (Bunting) Long. Loretta was a CNA for several years and had also previously worked for NCR in Millsboro, DE.
Loretta loved cutting her grass and working in her yard. She also enjoyed completing word search books, watching her soap operas and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Long. Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Hitchens; a son, JD Hitchens and his wife, Brandy of Millsboro, DE; a brother, Curtis Long of Berlin, MD and three grandchildren, Landon Johnson, Madison Hitchens and Payton Hitchens. She is also survived by a niece, Tina Litten and her husband, Gabe of Newark, MD; three nephews, Randy West and his wife, Gwen of Berlin, MD, Dean Long of Whaleyville, MD and CC Long of Milford, DE.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may call after 11 AM. Interment will follow at Carey's Cemetery in Frankford, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Loretta's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford DE 19963.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019