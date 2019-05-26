|
Lori Ann Taylor
Pittsville, MD - Lori Ann Covey Taylor of Pittsville Md. passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. She is survived by her son Christopher Moore & his wife Kellie Moore along with 3 grandsons Jake, Caleb and Wesley all of Pittsville. Her mother Sharon Stephenson of Pittsville. The love of her life, her dog Missy and her best friends Cat Curran, George Bowden, Sandy Beauchamp and Kathy Holler. Lori was employed by East Coast Ambulance, she was an advocate for animals and would give you the shirt off her back. She was the best Mom, Grandmother, Friend that anyone could ask for. In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Johnson and Mcgee Animal Hospital in Salisbury Md. A celebration of life is planned at The Fountains on June 8th from 4-6 for family and best friends and 6-8 for friends and all others. Please come celebrate this beautiful soul with us.
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019