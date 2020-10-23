Lorraine A. (Trawka) Smiley
Ocean Pines - Lorraine A. (Trawka) Smiley passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home in Ocean Pines, MD. She was 74. In her final days, Lorraine was in a coma and surrounded by family, who sat by her side, spoke to her often, played music, sang, and administered medication to ease her passing.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 19, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Pauline (Suchowierski) Trawka.
She met her husband, Jack, in 1970 at The Hitchin' Post in Gwynedd, PA. They married December 30, 1972 in Philadelphia, PA.
Lorraine graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School in 1964 and received her Associate Degree in Nursing from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1969. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Montgomery Hospital in Norristown, PA for 19 years and at Holly Center in Salisbury, MD.
She is survived by husband of 47 years, E. John "Jack" Smiley, Jr.; daughter, Suzanne (Rodrigo Pellegrini) Smiley; son, William Smiley; grandson, Jonathan Pellegrini; sister, Delores (Robert) Mock; cousin, Gloria (Eric) Kesselring. She was preceded in death by her parents; dear friend, Sherry Ridgeway; cousin, Lawrence Zubrzycki; cousin, William Suchowierski.
Family and friends are invited to the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12 to 12:50 pm; with her Prayer Service starting at 1:00 pm. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia.
