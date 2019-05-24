|
Lorraine Bertha Mays
Salisbury - Lorraine Bertha Mays 76 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A.
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019