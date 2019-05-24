Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Lorraine Bertha Mays Obituary
Lorraine Bertha Mays

Salisbury - Lorraine Bertha Mays 76 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801. Please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019
