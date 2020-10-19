Lorraine F. Phillips
Willards - Lorraine F. Phillips, age 77, of Willards died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Salisbury. She was born in Laurel and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Violet (Nibblett) Wilkerson.
Lorraine retired from DuPont and was a member of Bayside Community Church in Gumboro.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton F. Phillips of Willards; a daughter, Shannon P. Stevenson of Willards; three brothers, Wilbert Wilkerson of Pittsville, Steve Wilkerson of KY and Jerry Wilkerson of Delmar; three grandchildren, Alexander, Paige and Emily and four great-grandchildren, Seito, Rin, Rion and Archer.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Littleton and Jean Horne.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, October 21 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville where friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.
Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Hope Cemetery, c/o Elaine Perdue, P.O. Box 5, Willards, MD 21874.
