Services
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5153
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Joynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Joynes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Joynes Obituary
Lorraine Joynes

Clam - Mrs. Lorraine Wessells Joynes, 89, wife of the late Henry T. Joynes, Jr. and a resident of Clam, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverends Hyunho Lee and John Burr officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, c/o Robert Carr, P.O. Box 485, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now