|
|
Lorraine Joynes
Clam - Mrs. Lorraine Wessells Joynes, 89, wife of the late Henry T. Joynes, Jr. and a resident of Clam, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA.
Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverends Hyunho Lee and John Burr officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, c/o Robert Carr, P.O. Box 485, Parksley, VA 23421.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019