|
|
Louis Edward Lebel, Jr.
Louis Edward Lebel, Jr., 81, of New York City, passed away from cardiac failure on November 27, 2019. He succeeded his father, Louis Edward LeBel, of Clearwater, Florida, his sister Elena LeBel, of Lake worth, Florida, and his mother, Ellen G. Bloodworth, of Salisbury. As he has donated his body to the NYU School of Medicine, there will be no traditional funeral service.
Born on April 15, 1938 and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, Edward was a 1956 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School. He was graduated from Swarthmore College with a degree in history in 1961. Upon graduation from college he enlisted in the U.S. army and served two years with training as an intelligence officer, based on his command of German, Russian, and Chinese, which at that time were of value to American forces engaged in the emerging Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1963.
Edward spent his career in the private sector, the greater part of which was as a systems analyst for IBM Corporation, during which time he worked in Chicago, Paris, France, Boston, and later New York. Following his retirement, he continued to live in Manhattan, in New York City, and undertook periodic trips to Maryland to visit his mother and brother, the last being to attend a memorial service for his mother in July 2016.
He is survived by his younger brother Phillip G. LeBel, of Delmar, Maryland. His brother will hold a memorial gathering for Edward's friends in New York City, with burial to take place later in the family cemetery plot at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019