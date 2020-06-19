Louis Floyd Twigg
Louis Floyd Twigg

Felton - Louis Floyd Twigg, age 77, of Felton, DE, left us to meet his Heavenly Father on June 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, after a long brave battle with cancer. Born on December 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Twigg.

"Lou" graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1960. He served his beloved country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. He retired from Worcester County Roads Department after a long career to focus on farming, which was his first love. He loved to fish, especially with his grandchildren whom he adored. He loved attending their special events, spending time with them, and most especially sharing his sausage, cheese and other Christmas traditions with them.

Lou is survived by his loving children, Louis Twigg, Jr. (Tara) of Bowling Green, Ohio, Donna Bolger (Larry) of Dover, Delaware, and Denise Smith (Adam) of Salisbury, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Shelby and Noah Salemi, Sophie, Talia, and Micah Twigg, and Evan and Jenna Smith; and two sisters, Naomi Smullen and Carol Hales. Lou is also survived by his companion in life, Sandy Holleger of Felton, Delaware; her children, Chuck Condon (Tracy), Page Pully (Beth), Angie Holleger; and grandchildren, Olivia, Liam, Gavin, and Ava.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 7442 Mt. Olive Church Road in Snow Hill. Pastor Chuck Reynolds will officiate. Due to current gathering restrictions surrounding Covid-19, masks and socials distancing will be necessary.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Joshua House Ministries, 38140 Millsboro Highway, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
