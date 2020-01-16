|
Louis Jubilee
Accomac - Louis C. Jubilee, 86, of Accomac, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.
Born in Melfa, Virginia, Louis was the son of the late Mary and Curtis Jubilee. He was affectionately known as "Buddy" by his family and friends. Buddy was employed at Virginia Farms for forty- five years. He was married to the late Elizabeth Sample Jubilee.
Funeral services were held at Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, Virginia, with Bishop Irvin Jackson, officiating. Interment was in the Snead's Memorial cemetery, Keller.
Buddy leaves to cherish his memories: eleven children, Davey Jubilee, Ronnie Jubilee, Penny Jubilee-Walker, Catherine Sample, Barbara Riley, Brenda Sample, Linda Hall, Mary Sample, Randy Sample, Steve Jubilee, and Louis Sample; one sister, Christine Gaston; one brother, Elton Jubilee; forty grandchildren; sixty-six great grandchildren; eight great -great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, godchildren, and closest friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020