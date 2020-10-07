1/1
Louis S. Parsons
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis S. Parsons

Ocean City - Louis S. Parsons, lll, age 62, died Monday, October 5, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. A native of Ocean City, he was the son of the late Capt. Louis S. Parsons, Jr. and Laura Hudson Parsons. He is survived by his beloved sister Laura Suzanne Parsons Berry and her husband Charles of Sabillasville, MD.

Louis was a 1976 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, later earned his bachelor's degree from Towson University. He was member of the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, past member of Dunes Club of Maryland, the Nabb Research Center at Salisbury University, and a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, gardening and traveling, taking an adventurous seven month solo trip around the world, visiting numerous countries. His favorites were Egypt, Kenya and Thailand.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg, MD. Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, 813 S. Atlantic Ave. Ocean City, MD 21842, or the Jerusalem Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 53, Parsonsburg, MD 21849. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Note: Masks and social distancing will be in effect.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 7, 2020
I'll miss you and your wonderful little pocket camera around this town. And that smile. Prayers and well wishes to all family and friends.
Beth Gismondi
Friend
October 7, 2020
Lou was one of a kind friend. He always made me laugh! We shared a love of travel and could talk about our adventures for hours. I will miss my flower show buddy. Friends forever. I miss you already!!
Darlene Helmer
Friend
October 7, 2020
I will miss the heck out of you. My deepest sympathy to your family. You will be missed by so many. You are at peace and out of pain now. Rest In Peace my friend. Until we meet again- Fly High. I love you!!❤
Liz Bergan
Friend
October 7, 2020
I'm so sorry, i didnt know you were ill until the day before you left. I know you are with your loved ones, we will all miss you and you will always be remembered well. Condolances to Susan and family. Love, Cheryl Brown Kruger
Cheryl Kruger
Friend
October 7, 2020
Thank you for your friendship over the years. Lou, I’ll miss you so very much.
Jane Robinson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Rest In peace My Friend see ya on the other side :-(
LOUISE HALL
Friend
October 7, 2020
I will miss you Lou - I loved your sense of humor, your kindness and your keen eye for a great photo. You were one of my favorite Ocean City people. I always enjoyed your weekend visits at the Life-Saving Station Museum. Rest in peace.
Diane Knuckles
Friend
October 7, 2020
Thanks so much for the genuine love, laughter, and friendship. You will be missed greatly.
Chris Alfonsi
Friend
October 7, 2020
Lou was a wonderful man always exhibiting a smiling face. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this most difficult time.
Ben & Diane Lewis
Roanoke, VA.
BENJAMIN LEWIS
Friend
October 7, 2020
We will never forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Louie, you made so many smile and laugh. We are so blessed to have been able to call you a friend. It has been said that friends become our chosen family. Our family and the world have become smaller with your passing. Our prayers and condolences to family and friends. We love you Louie....
Gordy & Terri Woelper
Friend
October 7, 2020
RIP my dear friend Louie.
Your fun loving nature, and genuine friendship, will be so very missed.
Love you!! xoxo
Dinah Wimbrow-Warfield
Dinah Wimbrow-Warfield
Friend
October 6, 2020
My mother and I were Lou's Barber for many years , he always said do I need a clean up. Sometimes he would just stop by and see how us girls were doing .. He was my friend . I will never forget you Miss you. RIP ❤
Tiffany Phillips
Friend
October 6, 2020
He was one of a kind and will be missed!!
Terri
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved