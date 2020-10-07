Louis S. Parsons
Ocean City - Louis S. Parsons, lll, age 62, died Monday, October 5, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. A native of Ocean City, he was the son of the late Capt. Louis S. Parsons, Jr. and Laura Hudson Parsons. He is survived by his beloved sister Laura Suzanne Parsons Berry and her husband Charles of Sabillasville, MD.
Louis was a 1976 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, later earned his bachelor's degree from Towson University. He was member of the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, past member of Dunes Club of Maryland, the Nabb Research Center at Salisbury University, and a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, gardening and traveling, taking an adventurous seven month solo trip around the world, visiting numerous countries. His favorites were Egypt, Kenya and Thailand.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg, MD. Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, 813 S. Atlantic Ave. Ocean City, MD 21842, or the Jerusalem Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 53, Parsonsburg, MD 21849. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Note: Masks and social distancing will be in effect.