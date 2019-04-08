|
Louis Simpson
Ocean City - Louis Malcolm "Mac" Simpson, age 90, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Born at Folly Creek, Virginia, he was the son of Jordon A. Simpson and Dolcie Gill Simpson. He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Betty Hulcher Simpson, his sons Matthew Simpson (Stacey), Joel Malcolm Simpson (Dawn), daughter Amanda Stearns (Brian), grand-children, Christopher Stearns, Erin Miller, Philip Simpson, Abigail Simpson and Logan Simpson, one great grandchild, Maggie Miller, a brother Albert Simpson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mac worked beside his father in his teens fishing pound nets in the ocean near Ocean City and later guided hunting parties on Assateague Island. He served stateside during the Korean War training soldiers, specializing in marksmanship. As an independent waterman, Mac crabbed, clammed, net fished and handlined from a small skiff in the ocean and nearby bays. He was a mate and then captain on sportfishing boats for close to 15 years. Later, he became a condominium manager and then sold real estate for over 20 years.
Captain Mac enjoyed the life of an avid sportsman, spending countless hours fishing and hunting the Eastern Shore. He was devoted to the training and hunting of his quail dogs and retrievers of which he had 21 over the years. Mac introduced many friends to the excitement and joy of fishing and hunting, especially surf fishing. Many can say they caught their first red drum with him. He was president of the Ocean City Marlin Club for 7 years. He served on Maryland's Fisheries Committee and was a 67 year member of the American Legion.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3 PM at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin MD. A visitation and sharing of pictures and stories will be held at 2 PM preceding the service. Casual attire is welcome.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Assateague Coastal Trust, 9842 Main Street, Berlin MD, 21811 (actforbays.org click "Protect Our Bays Here") or the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland (ccamd.com menu icon, then Donate).
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2019