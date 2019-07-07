|
Louise Cambell Nock
- - Louise Cambell Nock, age 80, died Saturday morning June 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at PMRC, from complications of o. Her body was donated to the State Anatomy Board for scientific research.
Louise was born in Appalachia, VA, January 27, 1939, the daughter of Mary Ruth Wade and Clarence Gale Cambell. At the age of 9 she moved to Glen Burnie, MD, with her parents. She was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School in 1957 and attended Salisbury Teachers College where she met her husband Edward E. Nock. They married June 11, 1960 and moved to Wilmington. DE while he attended Temple University. In 1961 they returned to Salisbury, MD where they would permanently settle. They had just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
Louise is survived by her husband Edward, and their three sons; Randolph maxwell, his wife Louise Ann [Nickel] Nock and their son Trevor Andrew; Christopher Gale, his wife Elana [Kelly} Nock and their daughter Kelly Christine Nock; Andrew Patrick, his wife Kimberly [Whitelock] Nock and their daughters Danielle Elise Lingo, Alexis Ann And Kelsey Leah.
Louise loved spending time with her friends and grandchildren, who called her "Isie". Her passion was cooking and baking. She always said "If you can read, you can cook!"
Later there will be a "Celebration of Life" reception and invitations will be sent. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's name, can be made to Coastal Hospice, The MAC Center and to the .
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019