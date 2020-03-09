Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Louise Hammond
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bishopville Cemetery
Ocean City - Louise M. Hammond, age 92, of West Ocean City passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Roxana, DE in 1927 and was the daughter of the late Ira J. and the late Lottie M. (Lynch) Wilgus.

She had operated the former Hammond's Corner General Store and Service Station with her husband Clarence.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Taylor and husband Peter of Bishopville; two granddaughters, Sarah Lovell and husband Mitch and Laura Shane and husband Brian; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Lovell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hammond; her brother, Wilson Wilgus; sisters, Gladys Ward, Delena Hudson and Betty June Wilgus.

A visitation will be held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by a graveside service at 1pm at Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Vol. Fire Co., 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
