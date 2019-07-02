|
Louise Mae Williams
Bethany Beach - On June 19, 2019, Louise Mae Williams, 79, of Bethany Beach, DE., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Louise was born on May 21, 1940, in Wilmington, DE. She was the daughter of Madeline and T. Emery Hudson Sr. of Bethany Beach, DE
Louise lived in Baltimore, MD and attended Parkville High School. She moved to Carroll County, MD where she resided for many years. In 1994, she relocated to Bethany Beach, DE.
Louise worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 25 years. While living in Bethany Beach, she was an employee of G&E Grocery Store, Tidepool Toys, and Crowley and Associates.
Louise enjoyed attending church and volunteering in its soup kitchen. She travelled to Florida in the winter to spend time with her family. Louise loved summers and the beach. She especially enjoyed visits from her family and friends and was happiest when her home was filled with loved ones. Her dynamic personality attracted many people enabling her to form friendships wherever she went.
Some of Louise's hobbies included sewing, gardening, puzzles, and playing Yahtzee. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Louise is survived by two sons Greg Williams (Michelle) of Littlestown, PA and Geoff Williams (April) of Homosassa, FL., 6 beloved grandchildren Cheryl Williams, Ashley Thomas (Kyle), Britney Williams, Jenna Williams, Dale Williams, and Cole Williams; a brother, Martin Hudson, sisters-in-law Claire Hudson and Michelle McDowell, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Louise was proceeded in death by her parents Madeline (nee Way) and T. Emery Hudson Sr; and her brothers, Thomas and Brian.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise's name to Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019