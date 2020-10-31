Louise T. Davis
Powellville - Louise T. Davis, 91, of Powellville, passed away peacefully at her home on October 29, 2020.
She was born November 3, 1928 in Willards and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Maggie Timmons. Louise worked with her grandmother picking strawberries in her younger years and then started working at the shirt factory in Powellville in 1946. She later became a chicken farmer and housewife for the remainder of her life. She loved gardening and enjoyed being surrounded by beautiful flowers. Although in the last few years her body began slowing down, she still found pleasure in keeping busy with little projects, never wanting to be still.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Grover Davis. They married on Christmas Eve of 1949 and built a beautiful life together and were proud of what they had accomplished. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Dory, Howard and Richard.
Although Louise and Grover had no children of their of own, they valued their relationships with their nieces and nephews. She is survived by several special nieces and nephews, and was particularly excited when her niece, Heather Marine, and her family moved into her home to care for her for the last three years. She is also survived by several special friends whom she cared deeply for. In addition, Louise is survived by her dog, Jack, who was her best friend.
A private service will be held on November 5, 2020 for the family. There will be a live webcast of the service at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH/Live
. Interment will be at Powellville Cemetery on Mt. Hermon Road at 2:30 pm, and the family welcomes friends to join them there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Powellville Fire Company or Coastal Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.