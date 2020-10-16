1/
Lourine Baine
Horntown - Lourine Baine, 64, of Horntown, departed this life on October 7, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Atlantic Virginia, Lourine was the daughter of the late Frank and Geneva Goodwine. She was married to Alonzo W. Baine and they were married for twenty-four years. Lourine worked for several employers over the years. Her last endeavor was at Tyson Foods until her health failed.

Funeral services were held at the St. John U.M. Church, Atlantic, Virginia, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating.

Left to cherish her memories: her husband, Alonzo Baine, Jr.; step-daughter, Tanisha Townsend; sister, Janice Mason; brother, Larry Goodwine; two godchildren, Kristie and Keenen Goodwine; one brother-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
