Lt. Col. Shelton Frank Lankford
Salisbury - Lt. Col. Shelton Frank Lankford, USMC (Ret), 77, of Salisbury, MD, and formerly of Ashburn, VA, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born in North Wilkesboro, NC, he was the son of the late Ray Frank Lankford and Bernice Richardson Lankford.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Judy Carol Lankford in 2002. He leaves behind his current wife of 16 years, Verna Glenn Lankford and his daughter, Michelle Lankford Schachter, along with her husband, Jack, and 3 grandchildren, Samantha, Alexandra, and Jonathan Schachter of Bishopville, MD. He also leaves 3 siblings, Carol Fogleman, Ken Lankford, and Gloria McGlamery, who all reside in North Carolina along with their spouses and children.
Mr. Lankford was retired from the Marine Corps where he served 20 years, primarily as a pilot living on bases around the world, including several tours in Japan. After retirement, he had a second career in Information Systems in New England and then Ashburn, VA. He fully retired to the Salisbury area in 2002. He shared his love of golfing, sailing, music, biking, and most recently camping with his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held in the chapel at the Crownsville Maryland Veteran Cemetery on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:45am with Rabbi Susan Warshaw officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autistic Children's Support Group of Worcester County, Inc, P.O. Box 1322, Ocean Pines, MD 21811.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019