Lucy Davis
Painter - Lucy M. Davis, 82, of Painter, departed this life on Tuesday, October, 29, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Davis Wharf, Virginia, Lucy was the daughter of the late Henry and Willie Mae Bailey. She was married to the late Clyde R. Davis, Sr. Lucy was employed by the Accomack County Public Schools Food Service Department for many years until she retired.
Funeral services were held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Painter, with Rev. Jesse E. Thomas officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Lucy leaves to cherish her fond memories: five sons, Larry Davis, Clyde Davis, Henry Davis, Tyrone Davis and Dean Davis; four daughters, Cynthia Purnell, Cindy Byrd, Claudine Smith, and Dannette Haggins; two step-daughters, Louise Coston and Dorothy Dennis; twenty grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Bernice West, Olivia Johnson, Eunice Lewis and Violet Major; one special daughter, Lou Ann Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019