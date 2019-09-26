|
Lucy (Satchell) Hull
SALISBURY - Lucy Satchell Hull, 99, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at her Salisbury home.
Born in Belle Haven, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Reid) Satchell.
She was a graduate of the former Salisbury Colored High School. Upon graduation, she matriculated at Bowie State University, where she received a B. A. degree in Elementary Education. She completed graduate studies at Boston University, Boston MA.
Her teaching career in education spanned 49 years. She was an elementary teacher at the former Salisbury Elementary School & Prince Street Elementary. She was a principal at a two -room school in Calvert County prior to beginning her teaching career in Salisbury.
She retired from Salisbury Elementary School in 1971.
She was a member of the former Salisbury Revival Center, now called the Cathedral of Restoration, where she was church mother, church clerk, and Sunday School teacher.
Her civic involvement includes memberships in the Wicomico County Retired Personnel and Maryland State Retired Personnel Association.
Her survivors include two daughters: Carolyn Anderson of Owings Mills, MD; Faythe (Marvin) Brown of Salisbury, MD; six grandchildren: Paul, (Tresa) and Bryan (Lucinda) Anderson, Marvin, Jr. (Tameka) Brown, Tiana (Carlos) Lane, Torrey (Tyvette) and Candice Brown; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nine siblings preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held noon, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Cathedral of Restoration Church, 607 N. Westover Circle, Salisbury, Maryland, where friends may view two hours prior to the service.
Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens, Hebron, Maryland.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019