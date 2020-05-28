Luis Arturo Vega



Salisbury - Luis Arturo Vega, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland following a battle with Covid-19.



He leaves his wife of 32 years, Susan (Miller) Vega; his son, John Vega; his daughter-in-law Maria Jose; four grandchildren Ana Christina, Luis Antonio, Juan Manuel and Alma; and many close friends.



In 1958 he moved to the United States from Guatemala and settled in California. He traveled extensively as a commercial pilot logging over 12,000 hours and loved anything to do with flying or airplanes. When he wasn't flying his plane, he would spend endless hours in his home made simulator flying his virtual airplane to all areas of the world. Luis was a school teacher in California and North Carolina where he taught automotive mechanics and Spanish for over 30 years. When teaching young children, he was known for using home-made puppets to connect with them while teaching. Additionally, he loved playing and watching soccer. Anytime the World Cup was on TV, Luis could be found watching the games, often routing for Brazil and Argentina.



The family will receive friends at 10:30 am with a memorial service at 11 am on May 30, 2020 at Living Bread Church, 506 E. College Avenue, Salisbury, MD with private burial. Face masks will be required.









