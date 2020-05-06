|
|
Lundine Beasley Bivens
NewField - Lundine Beasley Bivens 1945-2020 age 75, of NewField, NJ departed this life peacefully on April 27, 202. She was the beloved daughter of the late Essie M. Beasley, and the late James Beasley. She was the sister of Josephine Lynn, Mary M. Cook, Lovi Jackson, and Kimyatta Tolbert, and with a host of other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services will be held on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are made by De-Marco - Luisi Funeral Home Vineland, NJ
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020