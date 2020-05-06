Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Lundine Bivens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lundine Beasley Bivens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lundine Beasley Bivens Obituary
Lundine Beasley Bivens

NewField - Lundine Beasley Bivens 1945-2020 age 75, of NewField, NJ departed this life peacefully on April 27, 202. She was the beloved daughter of the late Essie M. Beasley, and the late James Beasley. She was the sister of Josephine Lynn, Mary M. Cook, Lovi Jackson, and Kimyatta Tolbert, and with a host of other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private services will be held on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are made by De-Marco - Luisi Funeral Home Vineland, NJ
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lundine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -