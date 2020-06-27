Lydia Pauline Pusey Lang



Lydia Pauline Pusey Lang, 99, of Pocomoke City passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Peak Healthcare at Hartley.



Born July 17, 1920, she was the daughter of John Grover Pusey and Anna Marie Brewer Pusey.



She was pre-deceased by her husband, Woodrow "Woody" Lang, a sister, Florence Allen, and two sons, Danny Banks and Kenneth Banks.



She is survived by a sister, Pearl Layton of Pocomoke City, one daughter, Tressa McDaniel of Seaford; two sons, Rodney Banks (Karen) of Atlantic, Va. and Craig Banks (Jane) of Pocomoke City; grandchildren, Alan C. Banks of Smithton, Ill., Jennifer L. Banks Culver, Rusty Banks (Christina), Kenny Short, Vincent Short, Paula Baker (Lennie); great grandchildren, Corrie Culver, Justin Hickman, A.J. Banks, Tankard Short, Justin Short, Thomas Banks, Christopher Banks, Cordelia Banks, and great-great grandchildren, Journee Short and Serenity Short.



Mrs. Lang was educated in public schools and attended Salisbury State College.



She was a member of Olde Friendship Methodist Church where she played musical instruments for more than forty years.



She loved family and friends. She enjoyed a wide range of activities, including music, gardening, pets, and community service.



As a senior, she helped organize The Late Bloomers, a rhythm band that entertained nursing home residents.



Her community service was recognized through Worcester County's most beautiful person award for 1991.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olde Friendship United Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Larry Reed, 7242 E Ranier Dr., Parsonsburg, Md. 21849.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.









