Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsville - Lynn Parker Oakley McPherson, 73, of Pittsville, died on Monday, June 17, 2019, peacefully at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. Born on November 6, 1945 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of William and Claretta "Les" Phillips.

Lynn graduated from Wicomico High School, class of 1963. Following graduation, she attended Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her nursing degree in 1966. Throughout her life, Lynn was employed as a nurse with Holy Cross Hospital, Peninsula General Hospital, Eastern Shore Home Health, and later retired as a case manager with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maryland. She enjoyed gardening, her beloved dog Clarie Bear, and spending time with her high school classmates. She was a member of Ayers United Methodist Church in Pittsville.

Lynn is survived by a daughter, Allison Smith and husband Craig, a son, George Oakley, a granddaughter, Jocelyn Smith, a grandson, Riley Smith; two sisters, Beckey Jones and her husband Bob and Bobbie Aaron and her husband Gene, a step mother Faye Parker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her husband, Jeff McPherson.

A celebration of Lynn's Life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lynn's honor to Halo Ministries, 701 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 or Wicomico Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
