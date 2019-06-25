|
Lynne M. Rentschler
Princess Anne - Lynne M. Rentschler, 67, of here passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Milford, DE on August 3, 1951 she was the daughter of Patricia Mahan and the late Daniel Mahan. Lynne grew up in Mt. Vernon and Westover. She worked for several years at the English Grill in Westover where she met her husband Bobby. She worked for several years as a legal secretary for John Jacob and then went on to work for Somerset County 911 where she retired after 29 years of service. Lynne was a devoted member of the Nanticoke Chapter of DAR Joining in 1997 she held several positions including Regent (2 terms), historian, 2nd Vice Regent, recording secretary and treasurer. She also served many years on the National Defense, Yearbook, and DAR scholarship committees. Lynne was an avid genealogist and animal lover leaving behind her dog Beau and cat JoJo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Mahan and sister Becki Shumaker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bobby Rentschler, children and their spouses, Rob and Ami Rentschler and Beth and Craig Anderson, grandchildren Wyatt and Leah Rentschler and Jillian, Delia and Mallory Anderson, brother and sister in law Alan and Debbie Mahan, three brothers in law and their wives, Donnie and Susan Shumaker, Ray and Cindy Rentschler, and Oscar and Lois Rentschler, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD with a visitation from 10:00 A.M. to noon. Randy Schrock and Pastor Martin Hutchison will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Nanticoke Chapter DAR C/O Joyce Dryden, 32901 Perryhawkin Rd. Princess Anne, Md. 21853
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from June 25 to July 3, 2019