Lynwood Washington Obituary
Lynwood Washington

Nelsonia - Lynwood Washington, 84, of Nelsonia, Virginia, transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Modest Town, Lynwood was the son of the late Booker T and Australia Washington. He was affectionately known as "Stump" by his brother and "Pop" or "Pop Pop" by his family. He married his loving wife and soulmate of twenty- nine years, Delois "Sis" White Washington. Lynwood worked at Golden Pride for many years until they closed. He then gained employment at Bloxom Auto Supply, where he served for many years until his health began to fail.

Private funeral services were held at First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, Virginia, with Rev. Calvin L. Washington, Sr. officiating.

Left to cherish his memory are: his children, Diane, Gregory, Pastor Calvin, Tonie, Devon, Rita, Steve, Tyrone, Charlie, Valestine, Yvonne, and Mary; daughter-in-law, Kate Washington; sisters, Novella Shrieves, Pansy Bloxom, and Sally Edwards; brothers, George and Booker T Washington; forty grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and good friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 27, 2020
