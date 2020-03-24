|
M. Clifford Gannett
Pocomoke City - M. Clifford Gannett, 95 of Pocomoke City, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1924 in Lyons, NY.
Clifford served in the US Navy during WWII, and then graduated from the Engineering School at the University of Michigan. He was employed by the New York Central Railroad, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the US Department of Transportation.
He is survived by 5 children, 19 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Clifford loved his family, golfing and gardening in that order. He was the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, past President of the Kiwanis Club, presently a member of the Lyons Club, served on the Commission for Aging for Worchester County, delivered Meals on Wheels to those in need, was a member of the Elks Lodge of Pocomoke City, and was a regular at Don's Restaurant with his lady friend Pearl. Services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020