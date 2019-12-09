|
M. Louise Burbage
Powellville - M. Louise Burbage, 84, of Powellville died peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines surrounded by her family. Born in Powellville, she was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Brittingham.
She was a farmer and bookkeeper for most of her life. She knew and believed in the value of a hard day's work. She loved to be outside and could usually be found in her garden or mowing the grass. She had a lifelong love of sports and was a terrific ball player in her youth as well as a diehard Yankees fan.
She is survived by her four children, Junior Donaway (Robin), Cindy White (G.C.), Charlie Burbage (Amy), and George Burbage (Michelle); nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Doris "Dewey" Brittingham. She was preceded in death by her husband Elton S. Burbage; two sisters, Eunice Dennis and Mary Ann Jones and five brothers, Robert, James, Maurice, Clayton, and Paul.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Paul Sherwood will officiate. Interment will be held privately at Burbage White Cemetery in Powellville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's name may be made to Coastal Hospice, C/O Stansell House, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Powellville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, C/O Janice Wilkins, 36073 Purnell Crossing Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019