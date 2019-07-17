Services
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Salisbury - M. Sue Duncan, passed away surrounded by family on July 14, 2019 at her home. Born February 21, 1922, in Yuma, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Oda Taylor Pritchard.

She graduated from Caruthersville High School in 1939 and married the love of her life Johnnie in 1948. They moved to Salisbury in 1961 and she retired from JCPenneys where she worked in sales for 23 years. Sue's love was God and family first. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and cooking for family and friends. A member of Immanuel Baptist Church, she was the oldest, and longest member.

She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Webster (George) and Peggy O'Neal (Tim); seven grandchildren, Douglas, David, Daniel, Susan, Christina, Melissa, and Leigh Ann; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie Duncan in 1996; two sons, James and Larry McLaughlin; and sister Lorese Hunt.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 12pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Andrew Morgan and Rev. Woodrow Crouse will officiate. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sue to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1514 Old Ocean City RD, Salisbury, MD 21804, MAC Center, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804, or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Please send letter of condolences to www.boundsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019
