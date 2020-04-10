|
|
Mabel Eloise Parker Cropper
Salisbury - Mabel Eloise Parker Cropper passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Lakeside at Mallard Landing in Salisbury, MD. She was born on October 14, 1936 in Salisbury, MD and was a resident of Snow Hill, MD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurence A. Parker and Louisa H. Parker; her husband of almost 60 years, S. Sidney Cropper, and a son, Phillip L. Cropper.
Eloise was survived by her children, Sidney L. Cropper (Diane) of Salisbury MD, Sarah C. Gordy (Rick) of Newark MD, and Christa Nienhaus of Switzerland, who is also thought of as a daughter by the family; her grandchildren Melissa Ryan, Ryan Cropper (Ashleigh), Mallory Wright (Logan), Kyle Cropper, Kendrick Gordy (Autumn), Shelby Cropper, Philip S. Cropper, and Cole Cropper; as well as 8 great grandchildren that were her pride and joy.
Eloise graduated from Wi-Hi and went on to get her nursing degree from PGH School of Nursing. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Newark, MD. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. You could find Eloise creating beautiful artwork and teaching others to love her passion. Traveling around the world was a favorite pastime for Eloise. She passed her love for travel on to her family as well. She was also known for her delectable cakes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Newark, MD, or to Coastal Hospice.
A private graveside service was held at the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Newark, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020